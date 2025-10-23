New Irish drama ABODE to be released in Irish Cinemas from November 7th

Irish writer/director Liam O Mochain’s 4th feature film ABODE will release in Irish Cinemas from November 7th, following its’ sold-out world premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh and a screening at the recent and final IndieCork film festival.

ABODE is a feature film with five stories connected by the theme of home and what it means to the different characters in the film. Whether the characters are living in mansions, on the street, in a big city, suburbia or in the countryside, home has an importance and a different meaning for each of them. In ABODE everyone wants to belong somewhere.

Most of the ensemble cast are well-known Irish actors, others are up and coming, the cast includes: Ryan Lincoln (Kin, Michael Inside), Sophie Vavessuer (Flora and Son, Bring it On), Liam O Mochain (Lost & Found, Attendants), Marion O’Dwyer (God’s Creatures, Ballykissangel), Anthony Morris (The Watchers, Game of Thrones), Brendan Conroy (Bodkin, That They May Face The Rising Sun), Mary McEvoy (Extra Ordinary, Bridget & Eamonn, Glenroe), Matthew O’Brien (Conversation With Friends, Fair City), Mary Murray (Love/Hate, Magdalene Sisters), Stephen Jones (Northern Lights, Into The Badlands), Rose Henderson (Nowhere Fast, Fr. Ted) and Donncha Crowley (The Green Knight, Kings).

Marion O’Dwyer in the film ABODE

We are delighted to bring ABODE to a general Irish audience. It’s a film with a theme of Home that will resonate with so many people, a theme that is always relevant, no more so than today. ABODE was filmed over a 3-year period and completed in early 2025. The stories are a mix of drama and comedy, inspired by true stories, events or incidents, around the theme of home, and are very relevant today. In a way the theme of home is always relevant. Liam O Mochain, Writer/Director

The creative team behind ABODE are writer/director/producer Liam O Mochain (Lost & Found, WC, The Book That Wrote Itself), producer Bernie Grummell (Lost & Found, WC, The Book That Wrote Itself), DoP Joshua Bourke (That Dirty Black Bag, Arcadian), production designer Martin Cahill (Be Good or Be Gone, Lost & Found), sound Phillipe Faujas (Lost & Found, Some Mothers’ Son), Make Up & Hair Aitana Silva (Swing Bout, Whale, Lies You Tell), editor Ciara Brophy (Lost & Found, Oscar nominated The Crush), composers Richie Buckley (Lost & Found, The General) and Daniel Horn (Lost & Found).

O Mochain’s debut feature film The Book That Wrote Itself had its world premiere at the 1999 Galway Film Fleadh and international premiere at the 1999 Vancouver International Film Festival. Fortune, his first short film, won numerous awards including best short film at the 1998 Worldfest Houston International Film Festival. His 2007 feature film WC won numerous awards and screened at the Montreal World Film Festival, Galway, Arizona and the Cairo Int. Film Festival. In 2017, O Mochain’s feature film Lost & Found screened at festivals around the world from the Galway Film Fleadh to the Austin Film Festival. The film was released in cinemas in Ireland & the UK in 2018, AUS/NZ and North America in 2019, where it was the highest grossing Irish film of that year.