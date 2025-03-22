Ne Zha 2 – A mythical animated epic in every sense of the word

Reader Rating 0 Votes 5

Out in Irish cinemas right now is the current biggest blockbuster of 2025. I am talking about the Chinese epic Ne Zha 2. This animated sequel to the 2019 film Ne Zha follows the continuing adventures of Ne Zha (Lü Yanting), the demonic child of Chentang Pass and the dragon prince Ao Bing (Han Mo), as they try and save Ao Bing’s life after the events of the first film.

Ne Zha 2 is a fascinating and utterly stunning film. With a unique animation style, Ne Zha 2 stands out amongst other animated films out there. The action set pieces are outstanding and dare I say these words, breathtaking at times. This is a story about demons, dragons, and immortals and you feel the scope of these beings thanks to the visuals and score. The colours are lush and bold and the locales that Ne Zha and Ao Bing travel to during the course of the film are varied, intricate, and beautiful.

Ne Zha 2 – Fighting is what I do best

Ne Zha 2 is at its best when it is showcasing its animation and that happens when Ne Zha or Ao Bing are fighting their various opponents throughout their quest. One particular fight involves Ne Zha/Ao Bing fighting a demon master. The fight is kinetic and explosive. It utilises multiple elements such as fire, water, electricity, and ice to phenomenal effect and it builds to an emotionally devastating climax. This is thanks to the well-written characters. Everyone, from the protagonists to the antagonists, has understandable motivations, no one is evil for evil’s sake.

There is a fascinating theme of the lower class fighting against the upper class and it’s just so thrilling to watch. Ne Zha and Ao Bing’s ‘brother from another relationship’ is sweet and is convincingly tested in this film. Culminating in a dramatic but believable fashion.

The film also has a stellar score, sweeping and epic in design. It sells the scope of these battles and the mythic nature of this world.

Ultimately, Ne Zha 2 is a brilliant film. Easily my favourite of 2025, however, there are several hurdles that may push audiences away. First, you have to see Ne Zha, the first film, as Ne Zha 2 follows directly after the events of the film and that film is hard to find in the West legally. Second, the translations are decent but flawed, at times taking you out of the narrative, this is honestly a nitpick on my part. Finally, you should find the nearest IMAX screening to you, like I did, because it was a stellar experience.

Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.