Watch the gripping trailer for Mark O’Connor’s Amongst The Wolves

The official trailer and poster have just been released for Amongst The Wolves, the newest feature film from Irish writer/director Mark O’Connor. The film is set to open in Irish cinemas on Friday May 2nd.

O’Connor, best known for Cardboard Gangsters and King of the Travellers, brings his raw and authentic storytelling to Amongst The Wolves, delivering an unflinching look at the intense, gritty underworld of organised crime and the fragile loyalties that bind it together.

The crime thriller stars Golden Globe® nominee Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Kin, Love/Hate), Luke McQuillan (Darklands, Game of Thrones), Jade Jordan (Twig), Louise Bourke (Let The Wrong One In), Helen Behan (This is England) and newcomer Daniel Fee.

Co-written by O’Connor and McQuillan the film follows a homeless former soldier who, haunted by PTSD, forms an unlikely bond with a troubled teenager, while he navigates the dangers of life on the streets.

Produced by Bread and Circus Productions and Stalker Films, Amongst The Wolves will have its UK premiere this weekend at the Manchester Film Festival—the same festival where O’Connor’s Cardboard Gangsters earned multiple awards, including Best Feature Film.

We made this film independently and it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible cast and crew. It’s very exciting that we are now opening in cinemas and are looking forward to our U.K. premiere at the brilliant Manchester Film Festival this Sunday. Mark O’Connor, Director and Co-writer

Amongst The Wolves opens in Irish cinemas on Friday May 2nd.