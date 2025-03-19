Unsettling trailer and poster released for Irish folk horror Fréwaka

Wildcard Distribution, in association with Shudder, has unveiled the official poster and trailer for Fréwaka (Fréamhacha), a chilling new folk horror from acclaimed writer-director Aislinn Clarke. Rooted in ancient Irish folklore and steeped in a menacing atmosphere, FRÉWAKA tells a haunting story of isolation, superstition, and the terrifying grip of the past. The film which stars Clare Monnelly (Doineann, Moone Boy), Bríd Ní Neachtain (The Banshees of Inisherin, Róise & Frank), and Ukrainian actress Aleksandra Bystrzhitskaya (F20) is set to open in Irish cinemas on April 25th.

Clarke, known for her critically acclaimed debut The Devil’s Doorway, delivers a chilling exploration of folklore, isolation, and generational trauma. Haunted by personal tragedy, Shoo (Monnelly) begins caring for an old woman (Ní Neachtain) in a remote village and they form a strangely deep connection. Shoo becomes consumed by the old woman’s paranoia, rituals and superstitions, finding herself and her life unravelled by the end.

As someone who has spent an awful lot of time in cinemas watching films, it’s wonderful that cinema audiences will now have the opportunity to watch my film, Fréwaka, on the big screen. Aislinn Clarke – Writer/Director

Ahead of its general release, there will be two special preview screenings of the film in Belfast and Dublin. The Queen’s Film Theatre (QFT) in Belfast will host a Director Q&A screening with Aislinn Clarke on April 17th, while the Irish Film Institute (IFI) in Dublin will welcome Clarke and cast members for a Q&A screening on April 23rd.

Since the film’s world premiere at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival last year, it has screened at numerous festivals across the globe including the BFI London Film Festival, Sitges Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival.

Fréwaka was produced by Dermot Lavery for DoubleBand Films (Doineann) and Patrick O’Neill for Wildcard (Kneecap) and was funded through the Cine4 scheme, supported by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, TG4, Coimisiún na Meán (formerly the BAI), and Section 481 which is the same scheme that funded the Academy Award® nominated An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl). Executive producers include Máire Ní Chonláin, Deirbhile Ní Churraighín, Greg Martin, and Michael Hewitt.

Aislinn Clarke has been recognised as one of Ireland’s leading new voices in cinema. In 2020, she was awarded the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Gold Fellowship and was named a Screen International Rising Star. She currently has projects in development with Paramount and Studiocanal.

Fréwaka opens in cinemas nationwide from April 25th.