Review: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

I was lucky enough to receive a screener for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. This latest adventure starring Nicolas Cage tells a story I think only Nicolas Cage himself could be a part of.

Co-starring Pedro Pascal, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees a disenfranchised Nicolas Cage go to a billionaire’s birthday as his guest. There Nicolas falls into a world of drugs, espionage and possibly every-lasting friendship.

This film is an absolute delight. I could watch Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal travel around Europe talking about cinema for hours on end. They have a wonderful rapport that you can’t help root for. Pascal plays the ultimate fanboy of Cage who only wishes to spend time with his idol. Meanwhile, Cage has been conscripted by the CIA to watch Javi (Pascal) because his people may have kidnapped a politician’s daughter. So there is this undercurrent of tragedy because you don’t want to see these two best friends come to blows.

Little Nicky

One of the elements that make this film so fascinating is the cinematography. It is a beautiful looking film that is set in Spain. The locales are gorgeous and they were a lovely backdrop for the story. Not only that the film has a strange point of view that utilises the wildness of Nicolas Cage. For example, he has an inner self. This being known as Nicky is the terrifying ego of Nicolas that still lives in the 80s. Every poor decision Nicolas makes stems from this creature and some of the weirdest scenes come from their interactions. In particular, one that is set at a bar where they get quite close.

With all this these Nicolas nuggets to enjoy, you’d think this a perfect film but it sadly isn’t. It strangely isn’t as wild as I hoped it would go. At one point the film feels like it goes to a generic blockbuster which is a shame because up until that point I was enjoying the chaos of it all. There were also some serious technical issues. These came in the shape of questionable ADR in the third act.

All and all though The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a brilliant film even if it becomes somewhat predictable in the third act. With standout performances from both Pascal and Cage, this film is a must-see simply for their chemistry.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is on digital on the 8th of July & Steelbook, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD 11th of July.