Review – Swing Bout

Reader Rating 1 Vote 3.5

The latest feature from writer and director Maurice O’Carroll is an emotionally charged crime drama set over the course of a few hours at an Irish boxing event. Swing Bout is a character study in betrayal, back-stabbing and lies as a young rookie boxer with dreams of making it big is suddenly faced with a life altering decision.

Made on a shoestring budget, the film takes place largely in and around the underbelly of a large stadium event. Tony, a promising talent with grand aspirations is deep in prep for her fight that night when another fighter with more of a social media presence is anointed by an outside influence which sets in motion a whole series of dilemmas for Tony, her manager and the fight promoter. Tony finds herself having to navigate shifting loyalties and discover who she can really trust before she sets foot in the ring.

O’Carroll is no stranger to crime dramas but Swing Bout marks a more assured approach to the genre. Engaging and tightly wound, there’s a spark from the characters and some stylistic flourishes that help paper over the cracks of the budgetary constraints. A melangerie of a supporting cast range from the vicious and crooked Jack (Ben Condron) presiding over the fighters, the tough and embattled Emma (Sinead O’Riordan, also on producing duties) trying to steer Tony through her decision and Micko (Frank Prendergast) a boxing promoter with his own skeletons threatening to derail the whole evening.

Ciara Berkeley and Sinead O’Riordan in Swing Bout

Then there’s the boxers themselves; Niamh Cremin, Megan Haly, Chrissie Cronin and Ciara Berkley all credibly give off the air of lithe, powerful and fearsome fighters. Berkley in particular as Tony is fantastic in the role, channelling rage and hurt as events unfold but with a vulnerability and dignity that immediately endears the audience to her.

Unfortunately the film does have some hurdles it simply can’t clear by the time the final bell has been rung. The dialogue, though fast flowing, is clunky in parts and a voiceover narration guiding Tony through her headphones feels unnecessary and tonally distracting. A subplot involving Micko’s character feels underserviced, its conclusion rushed and tacked on.

Minor issues aside, Swing Bout is an entertaining blend of sports movie grit and crime movie tension. Featuring an impressive feature debut from Ciara Berkley, the best way to describe this Irish indie film is actually through the cliched boxing expression; punches above it’s weight.