Oddity – An odd and exhilarating experience

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Out this week in Irish cinemas is Irish horror Oddity. Starring an intimate cast and directed by Damian McCarthy, Oddity follows the sinister events when a woman encounters a stranger at her door one night.

It’s been a pretty great week for me regarding cinema outings. I’ve seen Strange Darling, Alien: Romulus and Sing Sing. It’s been great. Would I have the same luck though with Oddity? Short answer, yes.

Oddity is a fascinating horror. It feels more like a heightened play. It only has a few locations, the main location is a stunning house with an ethereal air to it and as I stated earlier it has an intimate cast. This cast includes Carolyn Bracken, Gwylim Lee, Caroline Menton, Tadhg Murphy and Steve Wall and within the compact runtime of 98 minutes, they all shine. Two particular highlights are Carolyn Bracken playing the dual roles of twin sisters Darcy and Dani and Gwylim Lee who plays Dani’s husband Ted.

Carolyn plays the two sisters well, each having a distinct personality and both are interesting characters. While Dani is warm and an extrovert, Darcy is a charming and mysterious figure, surrounded by her oddities. Ted is an intriguing figure, he’s soft-spoken but has an air of superiority that is oddly engaging. This is down to both Lee’s performance as well as the writing from Damian McCarthy. This trio leads a quirky cast of characters and they are, for the most part, memorable.

Oddity – Put them back

The horror element of Oddity was a surprise for me. It is unusual but impressive. There is a constant edge as you watch these characters succumb to the supernatural elements being housed within this film. The film utilises lighting and shadow well. This gives the majority of scenes an incredibly tense air to them.

McCarthy also utilises sound to an incredible level. There is a particular sound that crushes you with its intensity. Then there is the imagery involving a strange wooden golem. It’s uncomfortable and unnerving and its presence in the film is suitably macabre. From its design to how it is utilised within the film make it a disturbing new horror entry for 2024.

Oddity is a brilliant horror film. The cast is engaging, there is a wit to the story that cuts through the tension and adds further layers to this intriguing and unusual horror tale.

Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.