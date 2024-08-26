Sing Sing – They are beloved

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4.5

Sing Sing stars Colman Domingo as inmate John “Divine G” Whitfield. In this film, Divine G is part of a theatre group at Sing Sing Correctional Facility. This group meets every 6 months, sets up a play and then showcases it for the prison. After their latest play, they need to bring in a few new members and they meet with Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin (played by the actual ex-inmate).

Sing Sing is a phenomenal film. I adored it from beginning to end. Though the narrative does fall into a few of the trappings of a ‘Based on a True Story’ film, it ultimately doesn’t matter. There is a rawness from the cast that hits incredibly hard. This comes from the intense nature of the environment. Every time you feel relaxed or are enjoying the sweetness of the story, you are reminded of the harshness of this maximum security prison.

We are beloved

The strength of the cast is sensational. This is down to the fact that the majority of the cast are real-life formerly incarcerated men. These were alumni of the program during their incarceration. Several standout performances in this film make it memorable. Sean “Dino” Johnson is a particular highlight. He discusses their terrifying reality at one point in the film and he is amazing.

This program and its legacy are a testament to art’s healing power. These men got to taste something transcendent outside of their reality, which helped them face the darkness in their lives.

Domingo is an excellent lead, with Sean San José as an impressive second. They have a compelling back-and-forth. Then there is Divine Eye who gives a fascinating performance as a man trying to find something outside of his norm and not quite getting there. It’s a fascinating style, to allow these men to put their story on the big screen and put themselves out there. It’s brave on several levels.

This film also has a distinct look thanks to being filmed on 16mm film. It gives the film an almost documentary look. It suits the no-frills style of direction from director Greg Kwedar.

I can’t recommend Sing Sing enough to audiences. It’s therapeutic, it’s emotional, and it has a fantastic cast. I can’t remember the last time I saw a film quite like this and when I came out of the cinema I was deeply moved.

Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.