Review: Werewolf by Night

It’s that time of year ladies and gentlemen. The weather is getting cooler and the days are getting shorter. To commemorate this time of year Marvel Studios have put together something different and unique. Known as the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night tells a different tale than what we may be used to from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least that is what it promises. Does it live up to that promise?

Starring Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly Werewolf by Night is the MCU’s first foray into horror. Following the Bloodstone family on an auspicious event, we are introduced to several supernatural hunters who are vying for a particular relic. To earn it they must hunt and kill a beast. Whoever kills it will be the winner and earn this powerful relic known as the Bloodstone.

What kind of beast are you?

Werewolf by Night is something I’ve wanted from Marvel for a long time now. It’s unique, it’s fun and it’s not afraid to take a risk. On top of that, it’s quite intense at times. There is a level of gore never seen before in the MCU. This is all allowed because of the strategic use of black and white in the special. If it’s not red, it’s technically not blood.

The special also utilises an old-school cinematic style to up the ante in regard to the atmosphere. The soundscape of the special is especially potent. At one point in the special towards the third act, there is a fight between a monster and the hunters and it looks spectacular as they clash. As I was looking for the creature as it hunted the hunters the camera work and cinematography strategically positioned him to maximum effect.

The special also effectively introduces new players potentially into the MCU. These new characters could add a new flavour to the MCU. I won’t say who they are as this will spoil the mystery within the special.

If I had any issues with Werewolf by Night it would be that it didn’t fully flesh out the characters introduced. Though the two leads are interesting and fun to follow the rest of the cast aren’t particularly engaging. There was a missed opportunity to have some wild characters in this special to add further colour to this story.

With a slick style and gruesome gore Werewolf by Night is one of the most compelling stories in the MCU. First-time director Michael Giacchino has shown that he is equally as talented behind the camera as he is as a composer. Check out Werewolf by Night when it hits Disney+ on October 7th.

