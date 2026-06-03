TG4 announces new multiannual Content Output Supply Rounds worth up to €9.7 million per year

TG4 has announced a new multiannual content output round, with up to 17 x three-year contracts to be awarded and an annual investment worth up to €9.7 million per year for the independent production sector.

This new announcement is one of the most significant commissioning opportunities by TG4 for the Irish-language and Gaeltacht production sector for the years ahead. TG4 is seeking applications from independent production companies across a wide range of genres, with a strong emphasis on new, bold, contemporary and ambitious content that will attract and engage audiences on screen and online.

At least three contracts from the round will be awarded to companies in Gaeltacht regions outside Conamara, in line with TG4’s strategy to strengthen and grow the independent production sector across all Gaeltacht regions. TG4 also welcomes collaboration between companies or combined bids that brings together different strengths, expertise and experience to better serve TG4’s diverse audiences.

TG4 is seeking high-quality content that is rooted in the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish-speaking community, which will also have broad appeal for audiences in Ireland and further afield. There will be a particular emphasis on projects that reflect life, culture, humour and identity of Irish speakers in an authentic, visual and contemporary way. The ideas sought should spark conversation and reflect TG4’s ‘Súil Eile’. Content for TG4, TG4 Player and other digital platforms will be included in this round.

Applications will be sought across various content genres, including Factual, Current Affairs, Magazine Series, Factual Entertainment, Entertainment, Music, Lifestyle Programming, Content for Young People, including teenagers and audiences under 35, and Content for Cúla4.

As part of the new round, TG4 will place a strong emphasis on the sustainability and long-term employment opportunities in the production sector. Applications will be assessed based on editorial quality, creative approach, company growth, long-term employment, strengthening production capacity in Gaeltacht and Irish-speaking communities, and best practice in governance.

This is a very important announcement for the Irish-language production sector. Our aim is to enable creativity in the sector in order to provide the best possible content for TG4 audiences across all platforms. Through this significant, and guaranteed multiannual investment, the Gaeltacht and Irish-language independent production sector will continue to evolve, supporting sustainable and creative employment and Gaeltacht communities. Deirdre Ní Choistín, Director General – TG4

TG4 is looking for big ideas, fresh voices and first-class content that will entertain our audiences, connect strongly with them and stand out across all platforms. Our audience is at the heart of all we do so we are looking for content that will attract, inspire and get them talking. We are commissioning for TG4 as a multiplatform service from the outset, and we are seeking ambitious, creative projects that are rooted in the Irish language community, and that reflect TG4’s Súil Eile in a contemporary and bold way. This is also an important opportunity to bring new talent to the fore and to strengthen the creative future of the Irish language. Laura Ní Cheallaigh, Director of Content – TG4

The content output contracts are expected to begin in autumn 2026, although they may begin earlier or later depending on TG4’s requirements.

Information Session:

An online information session for producers will take place on 9 June 2026 at 10.00am. Please register before the 9th of June: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gyi9iW4-Rpunn3zYsI4SeA

The deadline for content supply applications is 17 July 2026 at 12.00 (midday).

Applications must be submitted electronically through TG4’s eCommissioning site: https://ecoimisiuin.tg4.ie/

Details of the rounds are available at: https://www.tg4.ie/ga/coimisiuin/coimisiunu/ollsolathair-abhair-tg4-2026/