‘Blind Man’s Bluff’ short film in production in Ballyfermot

A new short film produced by Hour Hearts Productions in association with Cinetex Films is currently in production in the Dublin suburb of Ballyfermot.

Blind Man’s Bluff, written by Paul “Tall Order” Richie and Michael Maher and directed by Colm Sexton is a gritty drama centred around a working class community on the edge following the disappearance of a talented young boxer. This is the third disappearance of childeren going missing in the area over the course of three months and the film will see the tension ratchet up throughout until it implodes towards the end.

Directed by Colm Sexton and written by Paul Ritchie (Tall Order) & Michael Maher, the film introduces two young new talents from Ballyfermot. Cillian Byrne (12) plays Steo, a Ballyfermot youngster always getting into trouble and Dominic Berry (13) a member of the travelling community who plays Johnny, a quiet boy always being lead astray by Steo. Veteran actor Richard Mason plays the role of Gerry, a well respected man in the area who is blind.

Myles Maher, also a member of the travelling community, plays Thomas and veteran actor Jeff O’Toole plays the role of Detective John Curran.

The whole community in Ballyfermot are pulling together and getting behind the project with everyone in the area helping out in any way they can to help production run smoothly. Community spirit is high and shows how good things can come from an area when everyone gets behind it – its great for an area thats been in the news for the wrong reasons in the past

Writer/Director Paul Richie

You can keep up to date on Blind Man’s Bluff ‘s progress by following the Hour Hearts Productions Facebook Page

Best of luck to all involved!