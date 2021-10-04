Events

The Big Fillum Quiz is back!

Do you know your Godard from your Gondry, your Bertolucci from your Bigelow?!

Quizhost Ireland are back with their unique and dazzling Big Fillum Quiz in a new venue at The Sugar Club, Leeson St, Dublin this Thursday 7th October

There will be 6 film related audio, video and picture rounds. First prize is €120 and there will be spot prizes throughout the night including gig tickets for The Sugar Club, Film in Dublin’s Pretty Deadly Films magazines, film merch from Breakout Pictures and a lucky dip mystery bag of books and DVDs plus plenty of other surprises!

Tickets are already flying out so assemble your team of 4 and book in here asap!

Whether Jaws floats your boat or Last Tango in Paris  butters your biscuit… this mind bending quiz presented on a big screen in the plush and spacious environs of theThe Sugar Club, will keep your cineaste brain ticking over .

Fillum Quiz 2021 SUGAR from Colin McKeown on Vimeo.

Some testimonials about Quizhost Ireland -click here

We love our teams. We deliberately didnt do online quizzes because its always about the community atmosphere. As we reopen we look forward to sharing in the community – thats the spirit of cinema

Colin McKeown , Quizhost Ireland

Great to see these types of events back up and running. Grab your tickets before it sells out: https://www.sugarclubtickets.com/purchase/the-big-fillum-quiz

