Exit 8 – Terrifying, trippy and a tearjerker

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Coming to Irish cinemas is Exit 8, a psychological thriller that follows a lost man in the depths of a labyrinth of mysteries.

Based on the video game, The Exit 8 is a walking simulator where the player has to get to the 8th exit of a Japanese metro station. You achieve this by spotting the difference in the corridor that you traverse each time and making the right decision, whether it be to turn around or continue on the path. You miss any of these anomalies, and your progress is reset, bringing you back to Exit 0. This seemingly simple premise created quite a hit when it arrived on Steam back in 2023. Now, 3 years later, Exit 8 is about to hit Irish cinemas, and I can’t wait to talk about it.

With the cinematic adaptation of Exit 8, there are challenges. Can a compelling enough narrative be put to this quirky game that relies solely on its game mechanics rather than any narrative of its own? Will the narrative mesh well with the mechanics of its source material without changing the source material too much? It is these and many other questions that were in my head going in. Thankfully, Exit 8 answers all these questions and puts some to its audience.

The Lost Man

Director Genki Kawamura has fashioned a compelling narrative in his adaptation. Along with fellow writer Kentaro Hirase, they have decided to inject a narrative about a directionless man, lost in life. He has no motivation, tries not to make any waves, and within the first few minutes of the film, he learns that his ex-girlfriend is pregnant, and she asks for his advice. Unfortunately, this individual is a complete mess, unsure of what to do with this monumental news. As he heads to the hospital, he slowly realises that he is trapped in a loop and he has to figure out a way out, or he may end up trapped forever.

Much like the game, the rules are simple; he has to figure out the anomalies, or he’ll never escape. The film expands on so much of the foundation of the game. In particular, the horror element of being trapped in an endless corridor. Several scenes involve the anomalies surrounding the man that are quite chilling. From the posters on the walls watching him, to the whole corridor bleeding some kind of black ichor. It is brilliantly done, especially when coupled with the eerie score and the impressive cinematography. Director Kawamura does so much work with so little. With a handful of corridors, he crafts a trippy tale that will leave you scratching your head until the climax.

The Walking Man

Exit 8 has an intimate cast led by The Lost Man, played by Kazunari Ninomiya; he carries the film on his shoulders and delivers a compelling performance as a man trying to figure out what to do. And this theme of having no direction in your life runs throughout the narrative; you can feel his frustration as his aimless nature is tested to its limits, yet there are moments of hope that centre around a possible other figure lost in the corridors. Exit 8 is a film that deals with the themes of learning from one’s mistakes, fatherhood, and trying to live a more meaningful life.

There have been several video game adaptations released in recent years, and I can tell you right now that Exit 8 is one of the best. By expanding on its foundations, filling it with emotive performances while somehow not straying from its origin, it is a phenomenal film.

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