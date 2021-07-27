New Irish sales and finance company, Studio Atlantic, launched

Irish film producer Paul Thompstone has launched Studio Atlantic, the latest addition to the international film and television industries sales and finance sector. Their company’s focus is to acquire disruptive content for the global market while simultaneously providing brokerage services for high-concept content.

As mentioned in Variety earlier this month, Thompstone specialised in production finance having developed a vast network of reliable funding sources which include private equity solutions for high-concept feature films and television. Atlantic have a number of films set to release between 2021 and 2022 including Julian Kerknawi’s World War 1 feature, The Last Front, starring Sasha Luss. Filming is set to commence this September in Belgium.

Entering an industry already saturated with sales and distribution companies is a difficult task. The aim of Studio Atlantic is to deliver a fresh perspective to the modern market by providing next level transparency to filmmakers. Sales Executive, Sorin Baluta, joined the team this year having previously gained invaluable sales experience in London.

We are interested in developing a new channel of communication between production and distribution. What sets us apart is our transparency, authenticity and sincere passion for cinema. Sorin Baluta

Studio Atlantic is located on Ireland’s west coast, marketed as the Wild Atlantic Way. Thompstone and Baluta are encouraging overseas producers to reach out if they are considering Ireland as a location to film.

Ireland boasts a variety of world class film studios across all corners of the country and has one of the most sought-after tax incentives for filming globally. We would encourage producers far and wide to contact us so we can facilitate their welcome! Being a filmmaker-oriented company, we truly believe we can set a new precedent for the industry and kickstart the next generation of sales and finance solutions. Paul Thompstone

When speaking about the early-stage progress of Studio Atlantic, Paul said, “We have built strong partnerships with the likes of KD Studios responsible for the 2019 blockbuster sci-fi Abigail and whose latest title, ‘Project Gemini’ is set to release this coming Autumn on which we brokered UK sales”.

The most recent acquisitions for Studio Atlantic include upcoming thriller A Father’s Legacy, written and directed by Jason Mac starring Tobin Bell (Saw franchise) alongside LGBTQ festival darling Milkwater, written and directed by Morgan Ingari starring Molly Bernard and winner of Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 Atlanta Film Festival.

At Studio Atlantic we prime ourselves as a filmmaker-oriented sales and finance company. Our sole focus is to work with producers and directors to ensure their films receive the required financial support and best possible release. Paul Thompstone

For more visit studioatlantic.ie