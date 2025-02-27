DIFF 2025: Beat the Lotto – A ‘lotto’ fun

Reader Rating 0 Votes 3.5

I was lucky enough to attend this year’s Dublin International Film Festival and I got to sit down and watch the new film from director Ross Whitaker, Beat the Lotto. This documentary follows a group of people, led by Stefan Klincewicz a man with the mind to fix the system so that his “syndicate” can win a lot of money.

Beat the Lotto tells the story not only of this group of rogues in the early 90s but also gives audiences the origins of the lotto and how it gave the Irish a second chance at life. It was worrying to learn early on how dark the 70s were for Ireland, with a 50% unemployment rate, and thousands emigrating for greener pastures. Then along came the Irish Lottery.

It was described as something like a shot in the arm to the Irish community. Communities saw the lotto as an opportunity to keep going, even if the chances of winning were astronomical. There was hope again in Ireland.

Fast forward to the 90s and Pat Kenny is introducing Stefan Klincewicz as the man with the book “Systems to Help You Win the Lotto”. After making a bit of a fool of Stefan, Pat and many of the Irish public didn’t seem to think any more about this topic. That was until Stefan and his syndicate came up with the wild idea to win a particular game.

Beat the Lotto – Time to roll the dice

Whitaker incorporates archive footage, actors to recreate moments, and the usual talking head interviews to capture a moment in Ireland in the 90s. It’s oddly nostalgic seeing Ireland in the 90s. I was only 4 at the time, but there’s an energy that was iconic for that decade and the film exudes it.

The film feels a little too humdrum at times, there are so many times you can go back to the same talking heads again and again, and it does become somewhat tedious. Thankfully this is stifled for the most part by the cast of Beat the Lotto. The men from the syndicate, that were a part of this story are true characters. Each gave their own memorable takes on the events as they unfolded. These people are what make the story so intriguing. Whitaker pits these wannabe rogues against the system and he lets you decide which side you come down on when the dust settles. As an Irish person though, you likely already know which side your bread is buttered.

It’s a David and Goliath story with an Irish twist and I was charmed by it.

Beat the Lotto was produced by True Films in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. It will be released in cinemas later this year.

