Screen Ireland and Bow Street Academy reteam for new Actor as Creator scheme

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry. in partnership with Bow Street Bow Street is home to some of the most advanced and practical screen acting courses and workshops in Ireland. Housed in the stunning Jameson Building in Smithfi... More Academy, the National Screen Acting School of Ireland, with the support of Equity is collaborating again on The Actor as Creator.

As a continuation of its measures to support the Irish acting community who have been particularly impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), this talent development and showcasing initiative, will showcase the unique creative voices of 30 actors. Each actor will be allocated a grant of €5,000 towards producing a short filmic work that expresses their creative vision.

The Actor as Creator is open to experienced screen actors. Actors are asked to submit a proposal based on a concept, script and / or character they have originated. The successful recipient will originate, perform, and produce the short filmic work.

The commissioned actor must be the key performer. All works created and/or produced by the actor must adhere to all Government guidelines and protocols to ensure compliance with Covid-19 related public health protection measures.

Originality, distinctiveness, and personal expression are to be the focus rather than production values. A range of skills tutorials/webinars will be delivered online to support the selected actors.

The actor may work on the piece alone or with a creative collaborator(s) if they so wish, while adhering to Government guidelines and protocols to ensure compliance with Covid-19 related public health protection measures.

For more detailed guidelines on the requirements of the initiative and how to make an application, visit the Actor As Creator Funding Guidelines.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 10:00 am on Tuesday the 23rd of November.