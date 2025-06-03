Galway Film Fleadh announces more films for the 2025 festival

The Galway Film Fleadh, Ireland’s leading film festival will celebrate the 37th edition from 8th – 13th July in the Town Hall Theatre and Pálás Cinema. The Galway Film Fleadh have made an agreement with Galway City Council to manage the Pálás venue for the duration of the festival.

The Pálás has been an important venue for the Fleadh with screenings taking place in three screens simultaneously. We are pleased to have made an agreement with Galway City Council to manage Pálás for our screenings for the 37th edition of the festival. The Fleadh has seen our audience increase year on year with an appetite for World cinema growing alongside Irish cinema. The Fleadh provides the Galway audience with an opportunity to see films they may not normally have access to and builds the profile of cultural cinema in the region. Galway Film Fleadh CEO, Miriam Allen

Having previously announced the opening and closing films, the Galway Film Fleadh announce advance ticket sales for additional films:

Báite

Directed by Ruán Magan, Galway film, Báite, is an Irish language feature set in 1975 which follows the story of when a body is found in the receding waters of a lake and for 23-year-old Peggy Casey, who runs the local pub, nothing will ever be the same again. With a cast that includes, Eleanor O’Brien, Moe Dunford, Pádraig Ó Loingsigh, Juliette Crosbie, Denis Conway, Gearóid Kavanagh, Fionnuala Gygax, Mark MacGearailt, Aonghus Óg McAnally, Tara Breathnach and Oisín Mistéil, the World Premiere of Báite will take place on 9 July at 7pm at The Town Hall Theatre.

Agatha’s Almanac

Winner of the Best Canadian Documentary at Hot Docs 25, Agatha’s Almanac follows 90-year-old Agatha who forges a solitary existence on her ancestral farm, preserving heirloom seeds in her handmade universe. Practical and esoteric, her actions predate modern conveniences. Without a driver’s license, cell phone, running water, or even a functioning landline, Agatha’s daily rituals form a vivid counterpoint to modern life. Directed by Amalie Atkins, the Irish premiere of Agatha’s Almanac will take place on 9 July at 11:30am at Pálás cinema.

Sunphlowers

In Irish drama, Sunphlowers, Catherine discovers her husband Michael dead on their farm. As she begins to sort through his affairs, she uncovers a web of secrets and devastation that forces her to re-evaluate things, changing the course of her grief forever. Directed by Dave Byrne, with a cast that includes, Anne McCrudden, Patrick Bergin, Abigail O’Regan and Jerry Fish, the World premiere of Sunphlowers takes place on 10 July at 9:30pm at Town Hall Theatre.

Adult Children

US drama, Adult Children follows Morgan, a sheltered 17-year-old, struggling to define who she is, in order to write her college entrance essay. When a crisis provides her with the rare opportunity to spend time with her 3 significantly older half-siblings, she hopes they’ll be able to shed some light on what it means to be an adult, only to be disappointed when she discovers they’re all faking it. Directed by Rich Newey, with a cast that includes, Betsy Brandt, Aya Cash, Ella Rubin, Thomas Sadoski and Mimi Rogers, the International Premiere of Adult Children will take place on 11 July at 7:15pm at Pálás Cinema.

Listen to the Land Speak -Crossing the Line Productions, Lough Lene, Westmeath 2/4/2025

Manchán Magan

©INPHO/James Crombie

Listen to the Land Speak, follows writer Manchán Magan on a journey across Ireland’s sacred sites, uncovering deep wisdom encoded in our land, language, and myths. The film unfolds from Winter Solstice to Bealtaine through Reek Sunday to Samhain, exploring how the stories and myths associated with the rivers, mountains and lands around us are crucial to unlocking aspects of how we need to rebuild our relationship with nature today. Directed by Maurice O’Brien, the World Premiere of Listen to the Land Speak takes place on 12 July at 2pm at Town Hall Theatre.

Horseshoe

Horseshoe is an Irish drama comedy with a twist set in the wild West of Ireland. When Colm, the head of the family, dies, there are few who mourn his passing, not even his four estranged adult children. But the legalities of his will must be observed, and more than one Canavan sibling is harbouring secrets. As the Canavans return to the family home, the fate of the family unit, their sanity and the Canavan estate all hang in the balance. Directed by Adam O’Keefe and Edwin Mullane, the World Premiere of Horseshoe takes place on 12 July at 7pm at Town Hall Theatre

All That’s Left of You

All That’s Left of You focuses on a Palestinian couple who find hope and courage in the midst of relentless struggle as they face an extraordinary life decision that will change their family’s destiny. Written, directed, and produced by Cherien Dabis, who also stars in the film alongside Saleh Bakri, Adam Bakri, and Mohammad Bakri, ALL THAT’S LEFT OF YOU premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and was reviewed as, a deeply moving epic of Palestinian intergenerational trauma. The Irish premiere of All That’s Left of You takes place on 13 July at 2pm at Town Hall Theatre

The Shorts programme will feature over 100 short films while the Galway Film Fair, the industry arm of the festival, will host meetings for industry professionals with networking events, panel discussions and masterclasses.

Full programme details will be announced on June 24th with hundreds of events including screenings, Q+A’s and filmmaker interviews, panel discussions, and more.