Poster and trailer released for new Irish film Horseshoe ahead of cinema release on December 5th

WaveWalker Films and 3 Hot Whiskeys Films have launched the trailer and poster for their new comedy-drama, Horseshoe, opening in Irish cinemas on December 5th.

In Horseshoe, four estranged siblings return to their crumbling family home in the West of Ireland after the death of their father. As they attempt to navigate inheritance, grief and long-buried grudges, their time together unearths far more than expected – including secrets that just might shatter what little bond remains between them.

Blending razor-sharp dialogue with raw emotional depth, the film is anchored by powerful performances from Carolyn Bracken (Oddity, The Gone, You are Not my Mother) Lalor Roddy (That They May May Face the Rising Sun), John Connors (Cardboard Gangsters, Love/Hate), Mary Murray (Love/Hate), Jed Murray (Love/Hate), Neill Fleming (Kin), Eric O’Brien and Caroline Harvey, with an original score by acclaimed Irish composer Anna Mullarkey and music from John Francis Flynn.

Horseshoe premiered to a sold-out audience at the Galway Film Fleadh, receiving a five-minute standing ovation and going on to win the Best First Feature Award, marking an extraordinary debut for Mullane and O’Keeffe.

We’ve always loved films about families — there’s so much drama, comedy and tension to mine from those relationships, especially when people are forced back under one roof . The wild, haunting beauty of Sligo inspired so much of the tone and texture of Horseshoe — it’s a landscape that holds memory and mystery, and we wanted to reflect that onscreen. Working with some of Ireland’s best acting talent and an incredible crew made the whole experience an absolute joy, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it in their local cinemas — exactly where we believe it belongs, on the big screen. Edwin Mullane and Adam O’Keeffe, Directors

Its International Premiere at Oldenburg International Film Festival in Germany — known as the “Sundance of Europe” — was marked by a special reception opened by the Irish Ambassador to Germany, and the film received a nomination for the festival’s Audience Award.

In North America, Horseshoe opened the San Francisco Irish Film Festival, before a standout Canadian debut at Cinéfest, Sudbury, where demand for tickets was so high (500+ attendees) that organisers ran simultaneous screenings in two packed theatres — a rare and remarkable moment in the festival’s history. Most recently, the film was selected to open the Kerry International Film Festival 2025, continuing its exceptional run of both domestic and international festivals.

With its critical acclaim, festival awards, and a growing global fanbase, Horseshoe is now preparing for a North American theatrical release in 2026.

Horseshoe is written by Adam O’Keeffe; directed by Edwin Mullane & Adam O’Keeffe; produced by Mo O’Connell, Edwin Mullane, and Adam O’Keeffe and is supported by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, Sligo County Council and Creative Heartlands.