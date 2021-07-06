Break Out Pictures to release Love Yourself Today in Irish cinemas this autumn

Break Out Pictures Break Out Pictures is a new Irish film and event cinema distribution company founded by Nell Roddy and Robert McCann Finn. More has announced the theatrical release of Ross Killeen’s debut film Love Yourself Today across Irish cinemas this Autumn.

The film centres around the music of Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey but also turns the lens onto his fans. Every Christmas in Dublin, the crowds gather for Damo’s Christmas gig at Vicar Street. For many, these shows have become a cathartic ritual, a safe space where emotions can be laid bare. Through the prism of the concert, we meet Dempsey and three members of the audience. We hear their stories, unravel their grief, and find the light in the darkness through communal art.

With themes of addiction, loss but also hope and positivity, Dempsey’s music often reflects his fans’ pain, alleviates their anguish, and ultimately provides peace as they ‘sing all their cares away’.

Part documentary, part concert film, Love Yourself Today is an emotive celebration of modern spirituality and the power of music to heal.

It’s a wonderful movie about the healing power of music; how it can help heal trauma, lift us and help us through hard times. Singing and music are two of the few spiritual entities in the physical world, so we need to harness them and get people immersed in them because when people lose themselves at a gig when everyone sings together, they carry a vibration away from the gig that spreads out like a ripple into others, it’s a way of healing. Damien Dempsey

Pre-Covid, we filmed in Vicar Street and captured the energy and spirituality in the room. It was special, with Damo the conduit on stage. The first job of the film was to capture what happens in the room authentically. The second job was to go deep with our three characters Nadia, Jonathan and Packy as they opened up about things that have happened to them in their lives. I’m immensely proud of this film and hope it does justice to the incredible power of Damo’s music and what he stands for but also the honesty, bravery and integrity of our cast. I can’t begin to describe the journey of making this film but I’m really excited by the idea of people watching it together in a cinema soon. Ross Killeen, Director

Love Yourself Today is a Motherland Production in association with Thirty Nine films. It is produced by Ross Killeen and Louise Byrne with Ross McDonnell and Rory Gilmartin serving as Exec Producers with backing from Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry.. Edited by IFTA The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) is an all-Ireland organisation with a Membership of 1,240 individuals across 14 Chapters of Discipline. More award-winning Mick Mahon. Shot by Narayan Van Maele with an original soundtrack composed by John Reynolds and Damien Dempsey.

www.motherland.ie / www.loveyourselftoday.ie / www.breakoutpictures.com