Opening and closing films announced for hybrid 2021 Galway Film Fleadh

The Galway Film Fleadh returns July 20th to 25th with a hybrid in-person and online, with inspiring and entertaining films & events on the big screen, outdoors, and in your home.

In-person screenings will take place in the heart of Galway city. And for those who can’t travel, the festival will once again stream their new programme of films to your home via their website.

Joining in the triumphant return to the big screen, the Pálás Pálás a new three screen arthouse cinema and cultural space in the UNESCO city of film- Galway. Designed by Architect Tom de Paor, Pálás is a seven story co... More Cinema will be reopening in time for this year’s Fleadh, so audiences can also enjoy a selection of Fleadh films in traditional cinematic fashion. The full programme for the 33rd Galway Film Fleadh will be announced on Wednesday, July 7that 7pm.

Up to 200 audience members will be able to enjoy the socially distanced outdoor film screenings with all the amenities an outdoor festival provides, including refreshments. For the first time since the pandemic started, film lovers from across Ireland will flock back to Galway for the magic of the shared cinema experience. Filmmakers will be on hand to debut new work and take questions from the audience. Weather cover and headphones will be provided, should the need arise.

The 2021 edition of the Fleadh will open with the European Premiere of Here Before, a taut and sophisticated psychological thriller set in Northern Ireland, starring Andrea Riseborough (Mandy, Birdman) as a bereaved mother whose new neighbours stir up uncomfortable feelings of grief. Here Before is the feature debut of television writer and Belfast filmmaker Stacey Gregg.

Untold Secrets

The Closing Night Film will be the World Premiere of Untold Secrets, a new documentary that gives voice to the survivors of Irish Mother & Baby Homes, in particular the testimony of one survivor, Anne Silke, who was fostered out of the Bon Secours Mother & Baby Home in Tuam. Untold Secrets is directed by Galwegian/Spanish filmmaker, Teresa Lavina.

Tickets for both films will go on sale when the full programme line-up is announced on Wednesday 7th at 7pm.

Movie lovers of all ages will be well catered for with Generation Fleadh, an expanded programme of young people’s and family programming, with feature films, shorts, documentaries and animations selected for young adults, as well as young children and families.

Outdoor summer is here, finally, for everyone. Cultural programming and events for all ages have been underserved in the reopening narrative thus far, but for six glorious day this July, there will be a window into all corners of the world from Father Burke Park. It will take you to over 20 countries, fantastic worlds, as well as back in time and show you a glimpse of our own not-too-distant future. You’ll be reacquainted with your fellow film fans, and introduced to exciting new voices in filmmaking. And if you’re still not feeling up to travelling, you can take part from the comfort of your own couch. Director of Programming Will Fitzgerald

The Galway Film Fleadh is funded by the Arts Council.

The full programme for the 33rd Galway Film Fleadh will be announced on Wednesday, July 7th at 7pm. This year’s Galway Film Fleadh runs from July 20th-25th. Tickets for all films will be on sale at www.galwayfilmfleadh.com.