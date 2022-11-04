President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins welcomed the Board of the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland at a special reception at Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday the 3rd of November.

President Michael D. Higgins congratulated the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland on what it has achieved since its establishment in 2000. The President hosted an engaged and wide-ranging conversation on a number of topics related to directors and the work of the Guild.

The President noted the value Irish screen directors have brought to the Irish and International Screen Industry through both the craft and work of Irish directors and the work of the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland.

It’s particularly apt that President Michael D. Higgins welcomed screen directors who have built on the legacy of since the President’s drive to re-establish Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (formerly Bord Scannán na hÉireann) in 1993.

The delegation was led by members of the Board of the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland, Frank Berry Kim Bartley, Kate Dolan, Martina Durac, Stephen Bradley, Ciaran Donnelly, Birch Hamilton(Executive Director), Ruth Meehan, Lisa Mulcahy, Darragh O’Connell and Steve Woods.