Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – A bonkers and brilliant adventure

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the latest cinematic adventure for everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog. Starring Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O ‘Shaughnessy and Jim Carrey, this latest film sees Team Sonic come up against their greatest threat yet, Shadow, a super-powered hedgehog with revenge on his mind. They’ll need to team up with their nemesis Robotnik to combat this new threat. There will be twists and turns, betrayals and backstabbing along the way and not everyone is getting out of this alive.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – Gotta go faster

It is mad to think that we are at the third entry in a Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise, and a successful one at that. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 builds on what made the previous two entries so successful. There is a manic energy to the film that makes it so engaging to watch. It’s a combination of thrilling visuals mixed with an understanding of the nostalgia attached to those characters. Sonic is one of those rare characters that everyone knows about, whether you played the games, watched the numerous cartoons over the years, or read the cult comic books, Sonic has been in everyone’s lives to some degree.

Director Jeff Fowler has honed the characters and lore of the Sonic franchise well into this trilogy of films and it all comes together for a highly entertaining third entry. Fowler has focused more and more on the fantastical elements of the Sonic franchise with each new film. The first entry was a road trip movie, the second movie was a story about found families and now Sonic the Hedgehog 3 expands on the family element by giving lessons on what makes a good person. With James Marsden’s Tom teaching his adopted family about the importance of the choices you make as you grow up, it sets the stage for Team Sonic when they meet a dark mirror to Sonic, Shadow.

Shadow is a fascinating character. Though cheesy and the perfect example of 00’s edge, Keanu Reeves brings depth to the character with his scenes with Sonic and Maria. Watching his story reveal itself as the film progresses is brilliant and will excite longtime fans of the broody hedgehog.

Chaos Control

Regarding the Robotnik duo played by Jim Carrey, they are honestly going to be a lot of the audience’s favourite part of the film, I believe. Carrey once again brings an incredible mania to the film that is just ineffable. I adored the rapport between the two characters, which is funny to say in itself since it’s the same actor playing both characters.

If there were any speed bumps with regards to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 it would be the dialogue at times is a bit ropey. One character showed up just to deliver exposition in what felt incredibly robotic. Also, Kristen Ritter is in this film, but honestly, she gave nothing with her performance. If you took her out, it wouldn’t affect the film at all. Also, with so many jokes, several of them do not land. These elements tended to drag the momentum of the story down , which is unfortunate, because the film is highly entertaining most of the time.

These issues are what keep Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from that perfect score, because when the film hits its final act, it’s an incredible experience. One that audiences will adore and longtime fans will freak out about.

Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.