We Live in Time – Charming, heartbreaking and utterly brilliant

We Live in Time is a love story directed by John Crowley who is famous for Intermission and Brooklyn. We Live in Time is about Tobias (Andrew Garfield) and Almut (Florence Pugh), which follows their relationship through a non-linear lens over 10 years. We watch them fall in love, have their child in a most unusual fashion and deal with a terrible event that potentially could shatter their lives forever.

The film style of a non-linear structure is fascinating. It feels somewhat gimmicky. However. showing Tobias and Almut’s relationship out of order allows for the story to have a sense of uncertainty. There is a sense of excitement as each timeframe rolls into the other. For example, when you see that Tobias and Almut have a daughter in one scene, but years earlier they have a discussion about not having a child, you wonder about the connective tissue between those two moments in time. As I stated earlier it is still gimmicky, but the writing and acting make it work.



On the acting element of We Live in Time, it is superb. Pugh and Garfield are sensational, portraying two people you will fall in love with. Garfield as usual is his charming and affable self, Tobias, is somewhat of an introvert and an overthinker, but he is balanced by the aloof nature of Pugh’s Almut. She’s aggressive and savvy, and she lives life. She has her own kind of charm. They’re both their own brand of bonkers and that’s what makes them such interesting characters. It also makes their story all the more tragic as you watch it unfold.

Seeing them deal with the tragedies in their lives is powerful and emotional and it is so effective because of Pugh and Garfield’s chemistry. It is off the charts. I can’t gush about them enough, they’re the reason audiences will come to this film and fall in love with it.

If I had any issues with We Live in Time, it has to do with the unavoidable trappings of the tragedy genre this film finds itself in. At a certain point in the film you know how all these jigsaw pieces will fall into place.

Ultimately though, We Live in Time rises above these tropes, mainly thanks to a remarkable leading duo. If you’re looking for something human and heartbreaking I can’t recommend We Live in Time enough.

