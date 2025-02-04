Scannain talks about Dr. Strangelove with Armando Iannucci

Dr. Strangelove is one of the most celebrated films of the 20th Century. Starring Peter Sellers, who delivered multi-iconic performances, this film cemented itself in history with its biting satire that made the American Government itself take note. Now just over 60 years later director Sean Foley, writer Armando Iannucci and a brilliant ensemble cast lead by actor Steve Coogan team up to bring that legendary picture to the stage.

I sat down with celebrated writer Armando Iannucci and discussed the challenges of bringing the film to the stage. How it was working with his longtime collaborator Steve Coogan, and how this story is still horrifyingly relevant today. With Sean Foley, Armando has brought an incredible cast together to tell the story of Dr. Strangelove on a new stage for a new audience.

Much like his collaborators, Iannucci is excited to see what audiences take away from their experience with Dr. Strangelove. He’s not sure it’ll change the world like the original, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it helps, even in some small way.

Dr. Strangelove will have its Irish premiere at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from Wednesday 5th of February to Saturday, February 22nd for a limited run.

