The Secret Agent – Beautifully Tragic

Coming to Irish cinemas is The Secret Agent, starring Wagner Moura, set in Brazil during a “mischievous” period of their history.

Set during the 1970s in Brazil, The Secret Agent follows Armando (Moura), an ex-professor trying to flee Brazil due to an incident in his past. He arrives in Recife to see his in-laws and his son, lying low in a refuge and adopting the name Marcelo, hoping he can escape to freedom with his son Fernando in tow. Unfortunately, he is being pursued by two hitmen, and time is short for him to flee. He has much to do, and with the dagger falling ever closer, will he make it?

A mischievous time

The Secret Agent is a fascinating film that enthralls as well as educates. There is so much I did not know about Brazil’s turbulent history, and this is its recent years, barely over 50 years ago. The government of Brazil had broken its people with its authoritarian rule, and seeing what became of Brazil through the lens of The Secret Agent is brilliant storytelling. Armando is a man who finds his life in danger simply because he stood up for what is right, something that should not be so defiant. Unfortunately, he lives in a time when if you weren’t rich and powerful, you weren’t deemed a person of import.

This is the reason Wagner Moura is up for an Oscar: he’s incredible in the role. There are so many facets to him: a warm father, a loyal husband, and a morally resilient individual. Watching his story is brilliant, and Wagner carries the film.

As he navigates Recife, he finds friends and like-minded individuals with similar stories and it breathes so much life into this story. What makes The Secret Agent such an interesting film is that it is full of interesting characters. From the disturbing dynamic between the hitman duo to the charming rapport that Dona Sebastiana (Tânia Maria) has with her tenants, there are so many characters to fall in love with.

The backdrop of the film is also a deeply compelling and unfortunately timely one. Fighting against an authoritarian force, seeing families lose loved ones simply because of who they are, is powerful, and writer/director Kleber Mendonça Filho delivers all the turbulent emotions to the screen.

I adored The Secret Agent. When a film is able to tell me a story that enthrals me, and when the credits roll, I want to learn more, that is an achievement.

