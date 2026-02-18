The Testament of Ann Lee – A powerfully euphoric mania

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Out this week in Irish cinemas is The Testament of Ann Lee, a euphoric and manic musical about the Shaking Quakers. The Shaking Quakers were a religious group that was characterised by their intense movements during their religious events. They were pacifists, practised celibacy, and enjoyed simple living.

The Testament of Ann Lee follows Mother Ann (Amanda Seyfried) throughout the entirety of her life, from a young child growing up in 18th century Manchester to the head of the Shakers religion, which emigrated from England to America.

Buried Treasure

As I sat down to watch The Testament of Ann Lee, I was not sure what I was getting into. I thought at first it was an 18th-century religious horror. Then I believed I was getting a run-of-the-mill religious biopic. It turns out I was half right. The Testament of Ann Lee is not just a biopic; it is a musical biopic with an incredible presence. This is thanks to the unforgettable score, the euphoric musical set pieces, and the impressive cast. On top of that, it is a gorgeous-looking film with stunning cinematography.

Every element of The Testament of Ann Lee is firing on all cylinders. The film is filled with thumping music that lifts you up. Composer Daniel Blumberg was inspired by the hymns of the Shakers. He then brought a modern mix to them that makes them truly unforgettable. Combine this with a kinetic dance choreography that is unmatched, in my memory at least, and you’ve something special.

Director Mona Fastvold needed a cast that could deliver on the earnest energy required, and she did. Seyfried is phenomenal as Mother Ann. She’s a woman who goes through her life putting everyone ahead of her, and it’s an evolution that is quite compelling. Like many notable women of history, she has a quiet strength; she doesn’t ever raise her voice, except to God and usually in a delirious manner.

Another highlight for me was Lewis Pullman, who plays William, her brother. He is her right-hand man, a sibling who completely gives himself to her and her mission. It’s a commendable performance with one of the best songs of the film. I’m going to be sticking it on my playlist when I get the chance.

If there were any issues, it would be that, to me, the film swings wildly between tones, and it didn’t always land for me. Also, and this may be an issue for me as I’m not particularly religious, but some of the religious elements of the film didn’t quite hit me as I think the director wanted them to. It may be that I’m not as forgiving or as accommodating as the film wants me to be. Also, the score drowned out the dialogue of the characters at times, which I found distracting.

Ultimately, though, The Testament of Ann Lee is a near-perfect film, worthy of several awards. Unfortunately, this may be one of the biggest snubs of the year, in my opinion. It’s a real shame because I would recommend this film to everyone, especially if you can see it in 70mm, like I was lucky enough to.

