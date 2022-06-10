RTÉ and AMC Networks’ IFC green-light new Irish/Canadian comedy series SisterS

RTÉ together with AMC Networks’ IFC have announced the greenlight of the new original comedy-drama series, SisterS, created by, written by and starring Emmy Award-nominee Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Susan Stanley (Hotel Amenities). The series has been in development with Peer Pressure, Shaftesbury, RTÉ and Emmy Award-nominee Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso, Alan Partridge). Lowney is the establishing director and is set to direct the first three episodes of the six-episode half-hour series.

Filming is now underway in Dublin for SisterS, a dark comedy-drama about two women, born continents apart, in Canada and in Ireland, who discover they are half-sisters and embark on a road trip to find their alcoholic father. Real-life best friends Goldberg and Stanley make their writing debuts and star.

An Irish-Canadian co-production, the IFC original series is produced by Peer Pressure and Shaftesbury, in association with Mermade and Gaze Pictures. AMC Networks’ IFC and streaming service Sundance Now hold the US rights to the series, Crave in Canada, and RTÉ in Ireland. Fremantle will distribute the series in all other territories. Filming is currently underway on location in Ireland, continuing through June 28, 2022, with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

We are thrilled to be making SisterS, a character-driven comedic drama about how the absence of a parent in childhood can affect life in your thirties, and the macabre humour that can come with trauma. Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley, Co-creators and co-stars

I am beyond myself with excitement at the thought of spending time with Susan and Sarah. I look forward to the thrilling balancing act required to bring the drama and comedy of these beautiful scripts to life. SisterS is a gift of a show for any director, and I’m so thrilled to be part of their family. Declan Lowney, Director

We are thrilled in RTÉ to have SisterS going into production. From the outset it’s been a very exciting project with an incredible team attached. Sarah, Susan and Declan have created something very special that was a joy to bring through development. This project has serious pedigree and thanks to our production partners, Irish and international audiences are in for a treat, Irish style. Justin Healy, Commissioning Editor – RTÉ Comedy

SisterS made me want one. The messy bonds of friendship and family are a perfect fit to IFC and Sundance Now’s unique mix of slightly off comedies. Sarah and Susan have found so much humor among the wreckage of flawed, failed, and absent parenting. These siblings and their breakout creators are going to be just fine. Blake Callaway, General Manager, IFC

From the moment we read the script, met Sarah and Susan and saw the chemistry between them, we knew this project was very special and that we wanted to collaborate with them, to bring their story to the screen. It is an accolade to their fresh and completely authentic writing that Declan Lowney joined us in the development of SisterS. We are excited for Peer Pressure to debut in the scripted space as an emerging creative writing duo, Sarah and Susan, make their TV writing debut.” Richard Cook and Angela Squire, Directors of Peer Pressure

I am thrilled to be partnering with Peer Pressure to support the impressive writing debuts of creators and stars, Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley. SisterS is as darkly hilarious as it is personal, featuring exceptional Canadian and international talent and a tour de force creative team. Christina Jennings, Chairman and President – Shaftesbury

Sarah and Susan have captured a brilliantly honest and darkly comedic take on family relationships, both estranged and present. We are excited to take viewers on a wildly funny and entertaining ride. Kira Carstensen, Global Managing Partner and Co-Founder – Mermade

I am thrilled to join the team to realise the debut of Susan and Sarah’s SisterS. Their bold exploration of a complicated, passionate and extremely funny ‘sister’s’ dynamic is magnificent. I am excited for the audience to be introduced to these two superb female characters. Ruth Coady, Film & Television Producer and Founder – Gaze Pictures

SisterS will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in Spring 2023. Production is currently underway in Ireland.