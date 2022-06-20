Emer Reynolds’ Joyride to be released in Irish cinemas on July 29th

Vertigo Releasing and Wildcard Distribution have announced the release of Joyride, directed by Emmy-winning documentary maker Emer Reynolds and starring the Academy®, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Olivia Colman as Joy, a solicitor, who didn’t expect to get pregnant or hijacked in a taxi stolen by a 12-year-old boy.

Fleeing his father, 12-year-old Mully steals a taxi and is shocked to find a woman, Joy, in the back seat with a baby. Joy is on her way to an important meeting, and Mully needs to get some distance from his dad, who’s after the cash Mully has with him. The unlikely pair go on a journey across Ireland, gradually finding the friendship, love and learning, they never knew they needed, in each other.

Joyride was developed by Embankment Films and produced by Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch through Ingenious Media, Subotica and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.

Executive Producers are Christelle Conan, Peter Touche, Tim Haslam, Hugo Grumbar and Ailbhe Keogan.

Joyride was developed with assistance by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, Kerry College Monvalley Campus, Screen Kerry, the Creative Ireland Kerry Programme & Kerry County Council, National Lottery through Creative Scotland Alongside Creative Scotland / National Lottery high impact. Developed in association with Advance Party Films Limited.



Wildcard Distribution will bring the film to Irish cinemas on Friday 29th July. The film will open the 2022 Galway Film Fleadh on July 5th.