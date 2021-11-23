Prelude Content to produce Helen Adams’ short film Butterfly Mountain

Production company Prelude Content have partnered with writer Helen Adams to produce the short film Butterfly Mountain.

Butterfly Mountain tells the story of the recently widowed Dina who discovers that, through singing, there is life to be embraced and shared.

Adams has already enjoyed great success with her screenplay – it was Runner Up in the Catalyst International Film Festival Short Screenplay Award, finalist in the London Independent Story Prize and Semi-Finalist at the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival.

I’m really excited to be working with Helen to bring this charming and powerful film to life. It tells an important story with, at its centre, a charismatic and beautiful characterfinding a new lease on life. Paul FitzSimons, Producer – Prelude Content

I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Paul on this film project. And excited by the prospect of bringing this story to an audience. Prelude Content have been hugely supportive at every step. Helen Adams, Writer

FitzSimons and Adams are currently developing the script with the plan for the film to go into production in 2022.

Details to follow on www.preludecontent.com/shortfilm.