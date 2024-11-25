Conclave – A Religious Riot

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Out this week in cinemas is Conclave. Starring Ralph Fiennes with an incredible ensemble cast surrounding him, this film follows an important event after the death of a Pope. Thomas Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) is put in charge of wrangling all the cardinals in one place to choose the next Pope. What follows is a lesson in the importance of voting, and how choosing the wrong person can pull society back into the dark ages.

Conclave is a fascinating film about power and the importance of who wields it. Watching these men vying for power is surprisingly compelling. This is all due to the outstanding performances. Fiennes gives a hell of a performance, Thomas is a man who is fighting with his faith and with the death of the Pope, a man he adored, he finds this particular conclave particularly trying. This is compounded by the many controversies that lie within all the men vying for power. Thomas doesn’t want to judge these men, but as the story unfolds he has to, and Fiennes sells the agony Thomas is feeling remarkably.

Conclave – This is a war, choose a side

Along with Fiennes, the stellar ensemble cast also delivers. Stanley Tucci plays Aldo Cardinal Bellini, a progressive Cardinal who could take the Catholic Church into the 21st Century. Tucci gives his usual charm to this role, along with it though is an edge that centres around Bellini’s modern principles clashing with the rest of the Church and how it may ultimately cost him votes. He is compelling as the stereotypical figure who does not want the power but doesn’t understand that his unyielding nature may cost him important votes, which could go to far less desirable candidates.

Along with Bellini, there is also Joseph Cardinal Tremblay ( John Lithgow), Goffredo Cardinal Tedesco (Sergio Castilletto) and Joshua Cardinal Adeyemi (Lucian Msamatti). All these men are on their A game and turn this film into a compelling political thriller. Not to be outshone is Isabella Rossellini who plays Sister Agnes. She plays a small, but pivotal role and like the rest of the cast, she adds to this tapestry wonderfully.

Conclave’s political elements are enhanced by its stellar cinematography. Each scene is like a painting, accompanied by a bombastic score that feels as epic as the film’s plot. The opening scene where the Pope’s room is sealed after his death is fascinating and weirdly intense. And this intensity stays throughout the whole film, growing with the stakes of the film.

Conclave is probably one of the best films of the year, with award-worthy performances from its cast. It has one issue that permeates throughout the entirety of the film but it didn’t ruin the film for me. If you’re looking for something topical, timely and compelling I can’t recommend Conclave enough.

